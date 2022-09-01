Sunflower Program allows people with hidden disabilities to be seen at RFD

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) has partnered with the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to identify passengers who wish to discreetly alert staff of a "hidden disability."
Launched in 2016, the program allows passengers to receive a bit of extra time due to physical, mental, or neurological conditions that challenge a person's movements or senses.
However, many of these "hidden disabilities" are not obvious to others.
As a Sunflower member, RFD will provide a green sunflower pin to any passenger who requests one.
This symbol lets RFD staff and TSA know that the passenger may require extra understanding and patience while traveling throughout the airport.
RFD staff received enhanced training about ways to offer support to those with hidden disabilities including "Sunflower Conversations," which allowed the team to a deeper understanding of hidden conditions through interviews and sharing personal stories.
RFD will share its participation information throughout terminals, ticket counters, and rental car counters.
Currently, 164 airports around the globe are Sunflower members.