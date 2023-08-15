Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere announces new animal arrival

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Summerfield Zoo announces the arrival of a Binturong, or a Bear Cat to the zoo.

The animal is described as having "a face like a cat, a body like a bear, a prehensile tail, and smells like popcorn."

“We are excited to share the arrival of our newest species at the zoo. Binturongs are such a unique species and are a lot of fun for people to learn about. For now, eight week old Orville (aptly named for his signature scent) is available for viewing in the zoo’s animal nursery but will be joining our animal shows soon. We hope that Orville will follow in the steps of our amazing Sloth and be able to stay an animal ambassador as an adult. ” says Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.

Admission to the zoo is $14 per adult, $12 per senior, and $10 per child.

All proceeds go to the care and keeping of all the animals, many of which are rescues.

Attendees to the zoo can enjoy animal presentations, the petting zoo, bottles for baby goats, Snack Shop, and the Flying Reindeer Gift Shop all while at the zoo.

For more information about the Summerfield Zoo, check out their website.