Summer Eats program aims to prevent child hunger in Lee County

ROCKFORD — The United Way of Lee County Summer Eats program is working to ensure every child in the area has a meal during the summer.
The United Way invites parents to pick up a meal for their child who may miss out on a meal during the summer. Every Wednesday, meals are available for pick up from 12:00 to 12:30 pm.
Volunteers say they are happy to lend a hand, understanding that it can be more difficult for parents to get meals for their children during the summer.
"Before I was a mom, I was a teacher. I saw how important these lunches are for kids. I think its important to be out here and giving lunches to the kids who need them,” said Macy Curia, Volunteer.
"It's good to know that they can have a place to go and get this extra meal. It's not even an extra meal. It’s probably the meal they aren't going to get otherwise,” said Cyndee Stencil, Volunteer.
Meals are available for pickup from one of four locations in Lee County. This includes the splash pads at Wooden Wonderland and Vaile Park. Meals can also be picked up from Old Lincoln School (Open Sesame) and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Social Worker Audrey Smith came to pick up meals for kids she knows in the community. Smith says there are numerous children in need of services like these during the summer season.
"I go to schools and meet children because their parents work full time. They are lower income. When the schools have the breakfast and lunch program, it's wonderful, but when it comes to summertime, it's hard,” said Smith, Lutheran Social Services.
According to United Way of Lee County Associate Director Sheila Buccola, they plan on serving around 4,000 people and 10,000 meals throughout the summer.
On July 5th, Jefferson Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, and Dixon Highs School will be added as pick-up locations.
The last day of the program for the summer will be August 9th.