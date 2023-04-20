Sullivan's Foods grocery store changing ownership after 57 years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a 57 year run, open since 1967, the Illinois family owned grocery store 'Sullivan's Foods' is getting a new owner. An agreement is in place with Minnesota grocery chain 'Coborn's'.
"It's very exciting to see that happen. The grocery business is a difficult business," a partial owner of Sullivan's, and daughter of founder John Sullivan ,Kathy Christensen said.
"It's not an easy one, there's, you know, challenges these days with staffing, and, inflation and complaints of pricing and things."
The family decision comes just two years after John Sullivan's passing in 2020.
"It was a conversation that we had had with him prior to his death. We had tossed and turned around a little bit and he stated that he felt that whatever decision we made as a family, that he was good with it," Christensen said.
"You know, he actually said, "sometimes there's businesses that don't make it into that third generation"".
With 11 stores total across Illinois, and five in the Stateline, Sullivan's has grown into a successful grocery chain. Although the sale is going to another chain, Sullivan's owners say that current operations will likely not change, with all names and branding staying the same; and Corborn's keeping current employees and offering more advancement opportunities.
"I feel like it could only go positive at this point," Assistant Manager for Winnebago Sullivan's, Kayvette Smith said.
"I don't think there is really a negative going with a different company, [it] also promotes our growth, which can also promote other opportunities with our staff."
Corburn's, also being family owned, currently has 66 stores under its belt, with 77 being the new number after the Sullivan's addition.
"Really taking on 11 stores at one time is quite a feat for any company," Christensen said.
"Boy, they have their boots on the ground, and they are off running and trying to get things going for them and their company. I think it's going to be a great thing for our associates is going to be a great thing for the communities."
The Sullivan's family believes that this sale could even lower prices, as Coborn's has a wide array of resources available to them. New technology is also forecasted to come into the stores as a result of the sale.
The last stages of the sale are expected to be complete by May 2023.