Styrofoam recycling continues in McHenry County at three locations

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will continue collecting polystyrene to be recycled at three county-wide locations.
Styrofoam can be dropped off:
- 24/7 at the Village of Algonquin Public Works at 110 Meyer Drive in Algonquin
- 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Algonquin Township Highway Department at 3702 US Highway 14 in Crystal Lake
- 7:30am-3pm at City of Woodstock Public Works at 326 Washington Street in Woodstock
The polystyrene must be clean.
Pink and blue construction foam siding is not accepted.
Additionally, each site has other materials that are or are not accepted.
The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, founded in 1970, is an organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and educating about the environment.
For more information, visit The Environmental Defenders' website or call 815-338-0393.