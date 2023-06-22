Study from AAA says electric cars lose mileage when the car is fuller

ROCKFORD— The AAA Automotive Engineering team says the electric vehicles or EVs "lose range when loaded with heavy cargo." The study shows that a Ford F-150 Lightning had a 24.5 percent reduced range when loaded with 1,400 pounds of sandbags. The range went from 278 miles to 210, and was 110 pounds less than the Ford's maximum weight capacity. Equivalents to the sand bags are either 70 bags of mulch or 20 bags of concrete mix.
AAA Spokeswoman Molly Hart said, that this study helped broaden the understanding of the limitations of EVs. This can ensure more buyer confidence in understanding EV limitations, which are not dissimilar to that of gas-powered vehicles.
Physics plays a large role in part to how weight can impact range, since more weight requires more energy for the vehicle to move, therefore causing its natural conclusion of range reduction.
EVs are best performing in urban conditions with short distance driving, as opposed to gas-powered vehicles which out-perform EVs in highway driving.
And AAA Automotive Engineering Director Greg Brannon said that most consumers will not typically carry a load to capacity, so range reduction would be greatly reduced.
EVs with permanent loads, like tool kits in work trucks will have its range reduced at all times.
Spokeswoman Hart added that as a car buyer, assessing your vehicular needs is the priority when selecting the ideal transportation for you; regardless of EVs growing popularity.
AAA has many resources regarding EV education, which include EV Travel Planners.