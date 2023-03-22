Study claims Rockford has highest property tax rate amongst small metros

ROCKFORD — According to a new study by ConstructionCoverage.com, Rockford has the highest effective property taxes amongst small metros.
Th study looked at how housing prices increased starting in 2020, and how tax assessments followed.
In Rockford, the property tax rate is 2.3 percent per the study, meaning homeowners are paying an average of $3,581 annually in property taxes.
Here's a look at the other highest tax rates in small metros:
- Rockford, IL
- Kankakee, IL
- Bloomington, IL
- Binghampton, NY
- Ithaca, NY
- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ
- Champaign-Urbana, IL
- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Decatur, IL
- East Stroudburg, PA
- Utica-Rome, NY
- Springfield, IL
- Kingston, NY
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT
- Norwich-New London, CT
Chicago, Naperville and Elgin were wrapped together for the third highest tax rate for large metros.
The data used in ConstructionCoverage.com's study was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau.