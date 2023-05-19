 Skip to main content
Students will have longer schools days at these 20 RPS 205 schools next year

Constance Lane Elementary
By Cassandra Bretl

ROCKFORD — As the school year winds down, RPS 205 says kids will have longer school days at certain schools.

The district announced the changes on their website on Friday saying 20 schools will have their school days expanded by 45 minutes. RPS 205 says the changes were made to "help increase student achievement."

The impacted schools are:

  • Bloom Elementary School
  • Brookview Elementary School
  • Carlson Elementary School
  • Cherry Valley Elementary School
  • Constance Lane Elementary School
  • Ellis Elementary School
  • Froberg Elementary School
  • Gifted Academy at Thurgood Marshall Elementary
  • Hillman Elementary School
  • Johnson Elementary School
  • Lathrop Elementary School
  • McIntosh Elementary School
  • Riverdahl Elementary School
  • Rolling Green Elementary School
  • STEAM Academy at Haskell
  • Two-Way Language Immersion at Barbour
  • Washington Elementary School
  • Welsh Elementary School
  • West View Elementary School
  • Whitehead Elementary School

RPS says families with kids at these schools will get more information in the coming weeks.

