Students still have time to Apply For Rockford Promise Scholarships

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If there are any RPS 205 high school students still looking to pay for college. Well, don't worry there's still time to apply for the Rockford Rescue Promise Scholarship.
The deadline to apply for the scholarships through NIU is February 1st and for Rock Valley College is March 1st.
The scholarships are available for students who have attended four years of high school at RPS High School.
Also, applicants have to meet a certain academic criteria for applicants to be eligible for the scholarship.
Though the deadline for Rockford University scholarships through the program already passed.