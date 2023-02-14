 Skip to main content
Students at these four RPS 205 schools could be going to class somewhere else next fall

RPS conklin

ROCKFORD — RPS 205 Board members approved changes on Tuesday which could impact where hundreds of students go to school next fall.

Last year, RPS 205 approved an International Baccalaureate program at Conklin Elementary School next fall. With the program starting next fall, students who aren't signing up for the program at Conklin will go elsewhere next year.

RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said about 70% of Conklin's students will be staying at the school next year, but there will still be a lot of shuffling this fall.

Below are two photos, one with the current district lines (which show Conklin in orange) and the other which shows the proposed lines which were approved by board members on Tuesday (which split up the territory between McIntosh, West View and Welsh Elementary Schools).

RPS map original
RPS map new

How many students end up switching schools is still up in the air as of tonight.

Jarrett said in a committee meeting last week that parents and students are still being interviewed at Welsh, West View and McIntosh about whether they want to be in the International Baccalaureate program.

Until there are official numbers. RSP, a company contracted by RPS 205 to draw these new school lines project McIntosh will pick up about 100 students while West View and Welsh will see much smaller changes between 10 and 30 students depending on enrollment levels.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

