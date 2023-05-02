Students across the Stateline to receive over $400,000 in scholarships

ROCKFORD — 185 high school students in the Stateline have been given scholarships in the amount of $429,677 from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois(CFNIL).
The 215 scholarships will help students from 28 different high schools pursue college educations.
Since 2000, CFNIL has given over 4.5 million dollars in scholarships to students in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.
The foundation names the scholarships in honor of prominent members in the Stateline. The scholarships are 'blind-reviewed' by community members, who then select the best fit to be awarded.
Scholarship recipients can be non-traditional, in financial need, of any race or ethnic background, and may be pursuing any variety of careers.
CFNIL will host a Scholarship Award Night on Thursday, June 15th at 6:30 P.M. at Cliffbreakers (700 W Riverside Blvd).
Visit the website to see the complete list of recipients.