Student-led school board candidate forum held in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A student lead school board candidate election forum will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at Belvidere North high school.
"Its really exciting because its the first time there's been a student led candidate forum," event moderator, Judge Rosemary Collins said.
"It's great because it shows the caliber of the students at the Belvidere North High School and other schools involved, they're really engaged in civic matters."
All six election school board candidates will be present to answer questions that the students previously prepared. The students, plan to highlight specific topics, such as mental health and a four-day school week.
"It is increasingly important to us as students, that we're growing up in this world where we're able to talk freely about this, and focus on our own mental health, not just physical health," student leader, Brock Bottcher said.
"Really just break that stigma, we're going to be able to see how the candidates, want to move forward regarding mental health policies, which is so important to us today."
As the first student and lead election forum, Collins is excited and proud of the next generation of students.
The Townhall and current school board members will be present.
"It's going to be critical, for the future of our schools to understand who the candidates are so you can make an informed decision of who to vote for," Collins said.
"This is giving me a new hope for the future, because these students are amazing out there, and their connection to issues that are important to the community and important to them, is really encouraging."
If you are a Boone county resident, and are interested in voting early or by mail prior to the April 4th consolidated elections, you may visit this website.