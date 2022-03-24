Student engagement up for one university in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northern Illinois University officials gathered at Mary's Market on Wednesday morning to give an update on the state of its campus.
The NIU Alumni Club hosted a breakfast with President Freeman to discuss student engagement.
Freeman says enrollment has been up roughly 12 percent since the fall.
The Alumni Club has created fun events around campus in order for students to get active on campus.
Alumni mentor freshman during their first year.
Right now, they're gearing up for new Rockford Promise students.
"We'll be starting to match a new class of NIU scholars through Rockford Promise with NIU alumni mentors in the next couple of months," said Michelle Gorham, VP of NIU Rockford Alumni Club.
The University hopes to increase its enrollment numbers next fall by bringing in students from Rockford Public Schools.