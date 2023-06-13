Strong pitching pushes Rivets past Pit Spitters

LOVES PARK (WREX) - Strong pitching and defense pushed the Rivets to a 2-1 win over the division leading Pit Spitters on Tuesday. Brett Sears continued his strong 2023 season with 5 innings of shutout ball, allowing just 1 hit and 1 walk in his night.
The Rivets' bats had a slow start in the game, the game was scoreless until the 6th inning. Braden Duhon knocked in two runs to put the Rivets in front. The score stayed there until the 9th. The Pit Spitters put up 1 run, but Mitch Rogers was able to secure the save to hand the Pit Spitters their 4th loss of the season.