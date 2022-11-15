Stroll On State Holiday Tree arrives in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Stroll on State Harvest and Installation Day marks the start of the holiday season and Stroll on State festivities.
The first day of snowfall made for a nice backdrop to go along with the Stroll on State Tree Harvest.
The Stroll on State holiday tree was delivered downtown on Tuesday. The Tree sits on the corner of Elm and Main Street in front of the BMO Center.
Husband and wife, Jerry and Carol Davies, are this year's tree donors. The couple said the tree has been quite the spectacle for their neighbors. However, they are honored to be a part of the city's holiday celebration.
"It's a beautiful tree, what have they said it's also become a landmark so if you want to tell someone where you live, they say where do you live, we say at the house where they have the Christmas tree in the front yard,” said Jerry Davies. "It's kind of sad but also we need to get rid of it because it's become a traffic hazard and it's grown so large in the last few years that it needs to go,”
The tree was escorted by Rockford Police downtown. According to workers on site the process was not an easy one.
"So, we get here we put straps in the top of the tree we cut low limbs off and then then the crane hooks up to straps on the tree we cut it up we back the semi-trailer in lower it slowly we strap it down for the transport downtown,” said John Richards, Tree Care Enterprises.
The tree is 40 feet tall and 16 feet wide. This is exactly what leaders from Rockford Area Convention Visitors Bureau said they look for when trying to find the perfect tree.
"We have to go look at those trees and see if they are going to be big enough are they going to be full enough is it the right shape of a tree does it look like it might meet the needs of what it takes to be such a massive tree for the event,” said Julie Huber, Stroll on State Operations Director. "We're just super excited and we're not letting the cold weather stop us this going to happen and so just bundle up, come on out and join the community that helps put Stroll on State together".
The Stroll on State team is currently in need of volunteers to not only help with decorating, but also with parts of the surrounding areas of downtown Rockford.
If you're interested in lending a hand you can register now on the Stroll on State website.
You can also volunteer Friday and Saturday Morning starting at 8 a.m.