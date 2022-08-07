Stretch of Illinois Rt. 173 in Boone County to see construction through November

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — A stretch of a busy roadway through Boone County will see construction for the next few months.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says construction on Illinois Rt. 173 in Poplar Grove is scheduled to begin Monday.
Crews will be working on a stretch of the road east of Illinois Rt. 76 in Boone County. The work will replace the existing box culvert in that area.
Traffic will go down to one lane and will be controlled by signals throughout the $1.1 million project. IDOT says that, weather permitting, the project will be completed in mid-November.
Drivers going through that area should expect delays and allow for extra time to get through. If possible, IDOT asks drivers to find an alternate route to avoid congestion in the work zone.
IDOT urges drivers to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, not use mobile devices while driving, and pay attention to active workers and equipment.
IDOT plans to work on more than 3,500 miles of roadway and more than nine million square feet of bridges across the state through the Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years.