Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet
ground is possible as more heavy rain is likely within the region
tonight into Monday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to the
Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will likely increase in coverage for at least parts of
northern Illinois later this evening into overnight. There is
high uncertainty where specifically in the region this heavy
rainfall will occur and how much will fall, though there are
indications of near 2 inch hourly rainfall rates being likely
with any thunderstorms. Where the ground is already wet from
thunderstorms earlier today, this will create an increased
flash flood threat.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Stretch of Illinois Rt. 173 in Boone County to see construction through November

By adwpadmin

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — A stretch of a busy roadway through Boone County will see construction for the next few months.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says construction on Illinois Rt. 173 in Poplar Grove is scheduled to begin Monday.

Crews will be working on a stretch of the road east of Illinois Rt. 76 in Boone County. The work will replace the existing box culvert in that area.

Traffic will go down to one lane and will be controlled by signals throughout the $1.1 million project. IDOT says that, weather permitting, the project will be completed in mid-November.

Drivers going through that area should expect delays and allow for extra time to get through. If possible, IDOT asks drivers to find an alternate route to avoid congestion in the work zone.

IDOT urges drivers to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey posted speed limits, not use mobile devices while driving, and pay attention to active workers and equipment.

IDOT plans to work on more than 3,500 miles of roadway and more than nine million square feet of bridges across the state through the Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years.

