Storm damage reported across the Stateline following Friday's severe weather

ROCKFORD -- People across the Stateline have reported damage following Friday's severe storms.

13 WREX Meteorologist John Jurgens was tracking storms on Friday evening and according to the radar, 80 mph winds moved across portions of the Stateline.

In Dixon, 13 WREX viewer Amanda Grant provided photos of tree limbs down on homes and people's property.

The City of Dixon, posting this message on Friday morning for residents as parts of the community were without power and high temperatures were forecasted.

Portions of the City are experiencing power outages due to last night's storm. For those that need a respite from the heat, there are several cooling centers that have power:

Dixon Public Safety Building: 210/220 S. Hennepin

Dixon Public Library: 221 S. Hennepin

Lee County Senior Center: 100 W. 2nd St.

ComEd believes that power will be restored for most by 3PM.

In Lena, the community's pool was severely damaged.

The park district closing the property through the weekend as crews work to restore power.

On Facebook, a spokesperson informing the community staff will be working Sunday to clean-up the property.

The City of Freeport posted this message to residents on Saturday, following the storms.

STORM DEBRIS ANNOUNCEMENT

As cleanup from yesterday’s severe weather begins, it is important to remind residents to understand where to take storm debris. For branches and woody storm debris, residents have two locations for free disposal:

• Public Works Yard at 1001 N Island Avenue

• Timber Industries, located at 2133 S. Walnut Street, directly across from the fairgrounds.

Due to staffing and prioritizing street paving operations, Public Works will not be conducting storm debris pick-up.

In Rockton, 13 WREX viewer Daryl James Wuori Howlett shared this photo with our team of meteorologists, saying the funnel cloud he spotted was rotating and stretching downward.

He also reported the funnel to the National Weather Service.

As of Saturday afternoon, ComEd was working to restore power across the region, including in the Chicagoland area.

You can view the outage map here.

Stay with 13 WREX for urgent updates both on-air and online.