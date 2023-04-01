Storm damage cleanup operations in Machesney Park announced

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — As crews continue to clean up after Friday's severe thunderstorms, roadways have been closed for extended periods of time due to the severity of the damage.
The Village of Machesney Park says some roadways remain closed due to downed utility lines after Friday night's storms.
The following roads are blocked off in Machesney Park:
- Miller Ln. south of Darwin Dr.
- Obispo Ave. east of Ventura Blvd.
- Ventura Blvd. north of Teakwood Rd.
The Ralston Rd. bridge over the Rock River is also closed due to utility work, according to the Village.
The Village says the Public Works Department is waiting for ComEd to remove the power lines before trees can be removed and roadways opened up for traffic.
The public is asked to avoid these areas to allow crews to safely and efficiently clean up the affected areas. Updates on when the roads will reopen will be made available on the Village's website.
After collaboration with local Emergency Management officials and an in-person NWS Damage Survey, an EF-1 tornado impacted Machesney Park yesterday evening. Information about the path length and width (including a map) will be shared in the coming days.— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 1, 2023
The National Weather Service office in Chicago says the damage in Machesney Park was caused by an EF-1 tornado. Specific information about the exact path of the tornado is expected to be finalized in the coming days.
Village officials say more than 1,500 residents were without power in Machesney Park after Friday's severe weather.
If your home has sustained damage and you are unsure it is safe to occupy, you are asked to contact the Village's contracted building official via email at ilinspections@safebuilt.com to request a free inspection.
Those requesting an inspection of their home can also call Village Hall during normal business hours at (815) 877-6072 or through the Village's website through the "Service Requests" menu option. If you are in need of shelter or temporary housing, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Rock River Disposal will remove bundles of 2-inch diameter branches and limbs that are no longer than four feet in length and are placed on the curb during regular yard waste pick-ups, which begin on Friday, April 7.
A drop site for large tree limbs will be set up at Schoonmaker Park at 10893 Ventura Blvd. That site will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 3. Residents are asked follow all directions and signage on where to place tree debris and should not place any debris in Schoonmaker Park before 10 a.m. on Monday.
