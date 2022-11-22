Stores prepare for busy shopping season with high COVID levels in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As people start their holiday shopping, stores like Culture Shock in Rockford are doing what they can to make sure people feel comfortable coming to shop with COVID numbers in Winnebago Co. at a high level.
"With the level that it's at, obviously we're very concerned about that," Culture Shock owner Skyler Davis said. "We do have facemasks available and encouraging hand sanitizer before coming in and touching any merchandise. At the moment, not enforcing it but we may have to if it does get to that point again. We're just kind of monitoring the number of people in here at one time so everyone has a nice safe space to shop from."
CherryVale Mall expects to see a lot of shoppers this weekend. Santa arrived at the mall this past Friday, which always drives up traffic.
"While we're not requiring customers to wear a mask to enter the property, we would certainly encourage customers to do so if they feel more comfortable," said mall spokesperson Stacey Keating.
As we approach three years of dealing with COVID-19, stores feel better equipped to navigate these spikes.
"The challenging part is behind us," Davis said. "Now we're kind of more used to it. Customers are much more understanding of leaving a little space while shopping and not getting right against people."
Whether they're looking for those unique gifts from a local shop, or heading to the mall for a little bit of everything, people just want to get out and shop as normally as possible.
"We've really seen people interested in getting back out and socializing which is really what shopping on Black Friday is all about," said Keating.
"People still want that experience," Davis added. "And if they can do it in a safe way they will come and support the community and support a local business. We're very heartfelt to see that's been happening."
With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday on the horizon, people are getting into that holiday shopping mindset, with COVID-19, along with the flu and RSV, giving shoppers one more thing to think about this season.