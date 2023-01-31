 Skip to main content
Stopped Union Pacific train blocks routes out of Dixon's Woodland Shores neighborhood

DIXON (WREX) - Residents within Woodland Shores neighborhood were stuck inside of the subdivision for hours Tuesday morning after a Union Pacific Railroad train stopped on the tracks.

According to Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan, an estimated one thousand people were blocked off from intersections and travel routes.

The Lee County Sheriff's office says they became aware of this incident at 1:53 a.m. after the train had already been there several hours.

Following this incident, Lee County Sheriff Whelan, reports that authorities reached out to the Union Pacific Railroad and the Federal Railroad Administration to get the train moved.

"The train's crew had timed out... they were waiting for a relief crew to come in. However when they stopped, they blocked the two intersections that completely shut off Woodland Shores," says Sheriff Whelan.

Marlin Jensen, a 35-year resident of Woodland Shores, told 13 WREX that if issues like this continue, everyone in the neighborhood has the potential to be in danger in the event of an emergency. 

"That's a hazard actually because you blocked people in out here and if they get sick or whatever that's a situation you don't want to happen”, said Jensen.

 13 WREX reached out to the Union Pacific Railroad to get further answers as to why those on board blocked the entire neighborhood.

 The company responded by saying, "We apologize for the blocked crossing in Dixon, Illinois. Our goal is always to keep trains and rail shipments moving, safely and efficiently."

The train did move, reopening the entrance to the neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.

As 13 WREX continues to seek more answers from the Union Pacific Railroad and the Federal Railroad Administration, updates will be posted to this story.

