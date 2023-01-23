Stolen vehicle carrying corpse raises concerns among other Rockford funeral homes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A van was stolen from Collins and Stone Funeral Home with a corpse inside. Other local funeral homes are shocked by the incident.
Collins and Stone Funeral Home located at 128 S. 5th Street had a vehicle stolen from their parking lot Saturday night.
13 WREX reached out to Collins and Stone funeral home for comment, but have not received a response.
The owner of Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Scott Olson says this is a horrible incident.
"I don't think it's in anyone's policy, procedure or protocol to leave a body outside in a van for any reason unattended maybe in this case someone had to run inside and get something, and it was just horrible timing.” said, Olson.
Olson continued to say, "I know the owner of Collins and Stone and she's a great woman. A lot of funeral homes in the country are dealing with staffing shortages; we are not one of them, but it could've had something to do with that -- which I'm not sure, but again -- I'm hoping it was just a freak accident.”
The corpse was recovered in Chicago in the 8200 block of South Manistee.
Rockford Police released pictures of a potential suspect on their Twitter account.
ALERT: Plz review these photos of the possible suspect in Saturday's funeral home van/body theft and contact us if you have any info. You can send anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip. pic.twitter.com/2Corljxcbb— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023