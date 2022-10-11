Stolen SUV crashes into car, drivers exchange gunfire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On October 8 around 2:45 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a traffic crash and shots fired at 9th Street and Reed Avenue.
Once officers arrived, they found a crashed SUV that was stolen out of Rockford.
Witnesses told authorities that that the SUV crashed into an unknown vehicle and both cars exchanged gunfire.
The second vehicle left the scene and all passengers of the crashed SUV ran away.
A short time later, three of the four passengers were located nearby, identified, and detained.
Officers also located used shell casings and ammunition inside the crashed SUV.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:
Timothy Gentry, 44, Loves Park
Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
Outstanding Warrant