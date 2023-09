ROCK FALLS (WREX) - Stillman Valley grabbed their first win of the season on Thursday night, beating Rock Falls on the road 49-7. The Cardinals defense set the tone early with an interception on the first drive.

The Cardinals' offense woke up late in the first quarter, junior Brock Needs scored his first of three touchdowns on the night and Stillman Valley never looked back.

The Cardinals will host the Crusaders in week three.