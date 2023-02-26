Stillman Valley house fire sends one to the hospital

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Stillman Valley Sunday.
The fire happened at a home in the 300 block of S. Walnut St. in Stillman Valley Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials on scene tell 13 WREX one person was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
First responders reportedly saw a large fire coming out of the front of the single-family home. Six area fire departments from Ogle and Winnebago Counties have responded to the fire.
No estimates on the damage to the home were immediately available.
