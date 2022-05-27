STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION: Two North Boone High School teens go missing

BOONE COUNTY -- WREX received an online tip on May 26 regarding a Facebook post that shared pictures of two North Boone High School teens reported as missing.
The caption of the post said "one of the boys left an unsettling note to his mother."
WREX has followed up with the Boone County Sheriff on May 27.
The Sheriff confirmed that one teen has been located, while the other is still missing.
Names of both teens have not yet been confirmed.
This is an ongoing story. Check back with WREX for more updates.