Sterling Fire Department donates retired fire engine to Ukraine

STERLING (WREX) — Engine One has served the City of Sterling for over 20 years, it will continue its service, but not in the normal way one would think. The retired engine will go toward safety and rescue efforts in Ukraine.
"It all just came together at the right time and at the right moment," said Sterling's City Manager, Scott Schumard.
"The value of a used fire truck in the US just isn't there once is reaches over 20 years of age, we just thought we could get a lot more use of it in Ukraine than trying to find another department in the U.S. that could make a good use of it."
Schumard partnered with a group called "U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine", which started donating ambulances to Ukraine to provide frontline support amid the Russian and Ukrainian War. It started with one ambulance and quickly trickled into several more; even spanning into fire engine donations.
"Once we were successful in getting that ambulance on that aircraft and getting it sent, I have now received calls from California, from other places in the country," said Chris Manson, the Vice President of Government Relations at OSF Healthcare Systems.
"[We should ] get the Ukrainians more. What do you think? Are there other opportunities?”
The fire engine is not being shipped empty to Ukraine, it is filled to the top with life saving medical equipment, which was also donated from local communities and organizations.
"We've been very pleased with the turn out, we got the truck 80 percent full...we even got the passenger area full of boxes," said Sterling Fire Chief Mike Dettman.
"We're still hoping to find some trauma related, cardiac type of equipment."
The retired fire engine will be shipped to Ukraine on January 11th either by cargo ship, or by cargo plane. Sterling Fire Department is still accepting medical equipment donations on January 10th, they must be dropped off in person. Cash donations are not accepted but you can purchase medical equipment for donation purposes.