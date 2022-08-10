 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stephenson's County Red Cross gives away free flood clean-up kits

FLOOD CLEAN UP KITS

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Red Cross provides clean-up kits for severe flooding in Stephenson county.

Road closures are still in place in Stephenson County and Pearl City after severe flooding in those areas. 

Some Business and Homes still remain summered in water inside and out.  

However, the Red Cross has set out to provide people with some relief. On Wednesday and Thursday, they will give out clean-up kits to help those flooding inside their homes. The area Red Cross Executive Director, Leslie Luther felt they had to do something to help aid the community.  

"I think that's what we do, the red cross mission is to alleviate human suffering and so whenever we can do, that's what our volunteers are called out to do so and we are really honored to help individuals in their time of need, “said Luther.  

In partnership with St John’s Church and Pastor Hank Fairman, hundreds of kits were given away.  

However, many are still aware that they have a lot of work ahead of them, like one Stephenson County man who says the clean-up is becoming a hassle. 

“So will see how long it takes how long it takes to get back down and how much water we get from surrounding areas too but yea it's going to be bad for a while, the whole east side is pretty much under water so it's going to be a long wait,” said Byron Bullock. 

The Red Cross will be giving away clean up kits again Thursday from three to six in the afternoon.  