Stephenson's County Red Cross gives away free flood clean-up kits

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Red Cross provides clean-up kits for severe flooding in Stephenson county.
Road closures are still in place in Stephenson County and Pearl City after severe flooding in those areas.
Some Business and Homes still remain summered in water inside and out.
However, the Red Cross has set out to provide people with some relief. On Wednesday and Thursday, they will give out clean-up kits to help those flooding inside their homes. The area Red Cross Executive Director, Leslie Luther felt they had to do something to help aid the community.
"I think that's what we do, the red cross mission is to alleviate human suffering and so whenever we can do, that's what our volunteers are called out to do so and we are really honored to help individuals in their time of need, “said Luther.
In partnership with St John’s Church and Pastor Hank Fairman, hundreds of kits were given away.
However, many are still aware that they have a lot of work ahead of them, like one Stephenson County man who says the clean-up is becoming a hassle.
“So will see how long it takes how long it takes to get back down and how much water we get from surrounding areas too but yea it's going to be bad for a while, the whole east side is pretty much under water so it's going to be a long wait,” said Byron Bullock.
The Red Cross will be giving away clean up kits again Thursday from three to six in the afternoon.