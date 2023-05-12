Stephenson, Jo Daviess parents can get diapers, essentials at 'No Child Wet Behind' event on May 16

FREEPORT, Ill. — The FHN Value Support Team will hold its 3rd annual diaper (and other essentials) giveaway, "No Child Wet Behind," for parents in Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties on Tuesday, May 16.
The diapers and other essentials for the event have been donated by FHN and Aramark team members.
"No Child Wet Behind" will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) in the Lincoln Mall parking lot located at 1247 West Galena Avenue in Freeport.
Parents can receive a free bundle of size-appropriate diapers (sizes 2 and uo) for each child in their household at this free, drive-through event.
Each household will also get an essentials bundle that contains baby wipes, wash, and lotion.
All materials distributed through this drive will be marked and not returnable to any location.
At the event, parents can also receive a free car seat check and speak with representatives from WIC and Illinois Family Connects.
Information and support for breastfeeding, postpartum depression, and other concerns will be available at the event as well.
FHN is a non-for-profit organization with almost 1,200 team members who are committed to the health and well-being of the people of northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin.