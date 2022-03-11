Stephenson county voters will vote on future of Walnut Acres in June primary

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Stephenson county voters will determine the future of the Walnut Acres Nursing Home.
Casey Jacobs Anthony, Chairperson of the Stephenson County Nursing Home Committee, said a resolution passed to place a question on the primary ballot for June 28, 2022.
This resolution will let voters decide if Walnut Acres should be sold or preserved by the county.
The finance committee will meet on Monday, March 14, 2022 to discuss closing or selling the facility.
The nursing home committee has approved agreements with a nursing home management company to assist Walnut Acres with finding a permanent administrator and evaluating the current operations, as well as the future projections.