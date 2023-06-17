Stephenson County Sheriff's Office called to a home in Orangeville, leading to an apparent overdose

STEPHENSON COUNTY — Law enforcement in Stephenson County responded to a call in rural Orangeville asking for a person to be removed from a home.
It happened just after 6:00 Saturday morning. Stephenson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 1100 block of W. Rock Grove Rd.
When deputies arrived, a female told deputies that a 28-year-old man from Monroe, Wisconsin was in her home and needed to be removed.
Deputies learned that the man was wanted on an active warrant by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a parole violation, and additional law enforcement were called.
Following a search the male suspect was found inside unresponsive and in serious condition from an apparent drug overdose. He was transported to two different hospitals.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the handling of this incident.
