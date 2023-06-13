Stephenson County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 85-year-old

SEPHENSON COUNTY — The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to look out for 85-year-old Daniel Mikosz. Authorities are concerned since he has dementia.
He's from Davis Illinois and was last seen just after 2:00 p.m. near Lake Summerset and his cell phone was pinged just before 3:00 p.m. near Beloit, Wisconsin.
The sheriff's office describes Mikosz as a 5'10 man, weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes. He was last scene wearing a grey hoodie with "Mikosz" printed on it.
He drove through Lake Summerset in his orange 2020 Ford Escape with the license plate N593593.
If you have any details on where Mikosz is, you're encouraged to call the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office at 915-235-8252, but you're encouraged to call 9-1-1 if you find Mikosz driving.