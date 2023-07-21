Stephenson County Sheriff to give away gun locks at County Fair

FREEPORT, Ill. — The Stephenson County Health Department is collaborating with the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office to give out free gun locks during the Stephenson County Fair.

The lock giveaway is made possible through funding from the Illinois Department of Public Health's Violence and Injury Prevention Program and a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Gun locks are provided to local health departments to promote firearms safety.

Free gun locks will be available at the Stephenson County Sheriff Department's booth at the Stephenson County Fair from July 25 through 29.