Stephenson County Sheriff searching for information, suspect in road sign thefts

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — On July 12, the Stephenson County Sheriff posted an alert on Facebook regarding thefts of road signs in the area.

Several townships within rural areas of Stephenson County have seen power tools being used to remove portions of the metal posts along with the signs.

A significant number of road sign thefts have happened in Buckeye and Oneco Townships, though other townships have experienced the incidents as well.

There is currently no suspect information available.

If anyone has any information about any suspects involved in the thefts of road signs, please contact the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.