Stephenson County residents reminded that first property tax installment due June 23

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — Stephenson County Treasurer Stephanie Helms is reminding property owners that property tax bills will be mailed on May 12.
The first installment of the 2022 (payable in 2023) property tax bills is due on June 23. The second installment will be due September 1.
More than 25,600 bills were mailed, which represents $83,147,000 in property taxes billed.
The tax bill format has transitioned from a legal-sized self-seal mailer to a letter-sized bill in a standard envelope.
To view additional tax information, visit the Treasurer's page of the Stephenson County website.
Anyone is able to visit the website and print off copies of the bar-coded tax bills which may then be used for payment.
Online bill availability, online payments, and in-person payment acceptance will start on May 15.
Contactless payment can be made by mail, online, via bank drive-thru, and secured drop box in the lobby of the Stewart Centre in Freeport.
Payments are also accepted at the Treasurer's Office located in Freeport's Stewart Centre on the fifth floor.
Postmarks generated by the U.S. Postal Service are accepted as payment date for payments submitted by mail.
Payments can also be made at most banks in Stephenson County, as well as the following banks:
- Mt. Carroll Banking Center
- Shannon’s First State Bank
- The Winnebago branch of US Bank
No property tax payments may be made at credit unions.
Other methods of payment include credit and debit cards through AllPaid, personal checks, cash, money orders, cashier checks, and electronic checks.
Third-party provider fees apply to credit and debit card payments.
Stephenson County offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., excluding government holidays.
Offices will be closed for the following dates during the upcoming tax season:
Monday, June 19
Tuesday, July 4
Monday, September 4th
Monday, October 9th
Taxpayers with address changes should call the Chief County Assessment -Office at 815-235-8260.