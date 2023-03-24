Stephenson County Housing Study shows need for more affordable housing

Stephenson County — Blackhawk Hills Regional Council and the Greater Freeport Partnership released a 73-page study examining the challenges and current conditions within Stephenson County.
The study revealed the need for development on housing in the city, specifically for mid-price homes.
The Greater Freeport Partnership explained the difference between buying a home here and Chicago.
"Affordable housing and buying a house and starting a business is easier here than it is in Chicago. The problem with rehabbing some of these homes and building new construction is that you probably have similar cost that Chicago has. The construction cost and rehab but you're not going to get the same kind of rents back. So there is a need for some subsidy in the housing across the spectrum and so some tax incentives," Mark Williams said.
The Blackhawk Hills Regional Council said their look into the Freeport housing market was prompted by circumstances taking place on the national level.
"Communities throughout our planning area, which is six counties within Northwest Illinois, for some time have been talking about issues and I think that's pretty typical nationally but with the pandemic there came additional funding for us to work on economic development planning within the region," Daniel Payette, the Executive Director of the Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, said.
For the Greater Freeport Partnership, the challenges that the housing market faces go hand in hand with the city's workforce.
"Employers need work force to work and employ people but they need a place to live and they need to have above standard homes and also those that need affordable housing need to have homes that are repaired and in livable and habitable situations," Williams said.
They also said several generations are affected the housing issues in Stephenson County.
"Look at those that are 55 and older. Those that are younger housing, entering the housing market, that as free up space for housing there is an opportunity for that. But we do want, the positive side is there is a demand for housing," Williams said.
Despite challenges that the study revealed, the council does have some good news to share for those looking for a home in Freeport.
"There actually is fairly affordable housing. That has been a little bit more of a challenge because the market has been a little bit tighter within Freeport, some of that related to pandemic and markets change. But, I would say that if you could find a house and you were willing to put equity into it and could invest in it for the income that you're making, if you're making the median, you can probably find a house," Payette said.
The Greater Freeport Partnership said they plan to continue to dissect the study for other housing solutions.