Stephenson County Health Department reports first West Nile Virus case in bird

FREEPORT, Ill. — The Stephenson County Health Department (SCHD) has reported its first West Nile Virus Positive Bird.

The dead crow was located on Oriole Drive and was collected on August 16. The bird has been confirmed positive for the West Nile Virus. (WNV)

To date, this is the first positive bird for WNV and there have been non positive WNV mosquitos in the area.

West Nile virus is transferred through the bite of a Culex mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

The SCHD has been testing and trapping mosquitos regularly since late May.

Common symptoms of WNV include:

Fever

Nausea

Headache

Muscle Aches

Symptoms may last a few days to a few weeks, but four out of five people infected will not show any symptoms.

People older than 50 and immunocompromised people are at higher risk for severe illness from WNV.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for WNV, so it is extremely important that people minimize their risk of getting the virus.

The IDPH encourages the public to "Fight the Bite" and take steps to prevent WNV by practicing the three "R's" — reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE Make sure doors and windows are outfitted with tight-fitting screens. Repair/replace screens that have tears or other openings. Refresh all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed. These include bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, ad other containers.

REPEL Wear shoes, socks, long pants, light-colored and long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent. The insect repellant needs to contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. The CDC does not recommend the use of products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under three years of age. Discuss with your doctor before using repellants on children under three.

REPORT Report where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week. These locations can be roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations. Local Health Department or City Government officials may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.



Residents who would like to report nuisance mosquito levels may do so through Clarke’s online Resident Hotline or by calling 800-942-2555.