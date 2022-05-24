Stephenson County Health Department advises families on formula shortage and recalls

FREEPORT (WREX) — Local health officials are reporting what the state is doing to help families get safe formula amid the nationwide infant formula shortage.
According to the Stephenson County Health Department, the formula shortage has been caused by a combination of issues with recalls and supply chain problems.
In February, the FDA recalled several brands of baby formula produced by Abbott Laboratories, including some types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare after reports of babies coming sick after consumption.
The Illinois Department of Human Services has been investigating customer concerns since February and looks to support more families to obtain the formula they need, according to a release.
Customers with concerns are encouraged to call 800-843-6154 and a case manager with DHS will be available to assist. Residents in need of a specialty formula are encouraged to call Abbott directly at 800-881-0876.
For a list of FAQ's and current information for Illinois consumers can be found on the DHS website.