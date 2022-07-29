Stephenson County fairgoers upset about wearing of Confederate flags on fairgrounds

FREEPORT (WREX) — Stephenson County Fair officials are telling vendors to stop selling Confederate flags and are removing campaign signs after receiving numerous complaints throughout the week-long event.
13 News has learned of multiple complaints about people wearing Confederate flags and putting out campaign signs around the Stephenson County Fairgrounds earlier this week.
An image taken by a parent at the fair and later obtained by 13 News shows a person wearing a Confederate flag and another person wearing a flag that displays an expletive directed at President Joe Biden.
Stephenson County Fair organizers say the vendor has been told to stop selling the flags, or they will be told to leave the fair.
People at the fair also complained of campaign signs outside of designated political booths placed throughout the fairgrounds.
Fair officials tell 13 News that those signs are not allowed at the fair and have since been removed.