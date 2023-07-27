Stephenson County fair faces extreme heat, how people get their animals show-ready

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Stephenson County fair faces extreme heat, how people get their animals show-ready

  • Updated
  • 0
steph co. fair animals heat.png

STEPHENSON COUNTY — Maintaining animals in extreme heat is an important part of the Stephenson County fair. 

“This week has been extremely hot not just for humans but animals as well,” says Stephenson Co. 4H Program Coordinator Brenda Heimann. 

“If they get hot, this one here she'll stop making as much milk if she gets really hot. And then they'll start breathing' real heavy and get sweaty and look bad,” explains 4H and FFA member, Eli Bremmer. 

Bremmer handles seven different family owned dairy cattle, using fans to cool them down and take them to get hosed down every few hours. 

“We do this about three times a day. So this is the second time for her today, but this morning she came down to get washed like regular to get all the manure off from the night so she's clean and ready to go into the show ring,” he adds.  

And they take pride in taking care of their animals.

“I watched them this morning standing with buckets of water on the ground making sure cows have the opportunity to drink as much water as often as they need,” Heimann added.

She emphasizes, “Being out here in the heat we make sure that we do whatever it takes to make the animals stress free, well hydrated, as well as cool. That's what we do. So if it means buying another fan that's what we do we buy another fan.”   

Friday’s FFA shows start at 9 a.m. The fair runs through Saturday at 10:00 p.m. For a full list of events and schedule, visit here

For a full list of events and schedule, visit here

Tags

