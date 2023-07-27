Stephenson County fair faces extreme heat, how people get their animals show-ready

STEPHENSON COUNTY — Maintaining animals in extreme heat is an important part of the Stephenson County fair.
“This week has been extremely hot not just for humans but animals as well,” says Stephenson Co. 4H Program Coordinator Brenda Heimann.
“If they get hot, this one here she'll stop making as much milk if she gets really hot. And then they'll start breathing' real heavy and get sweaty and look bad,” explains 4H and FFA member, Eli Bremmer.
Bremmer handles seven different family owned dairy cattle, using fans to cool them down and take them to get hosed down every few hours.
“We do this about three times a day. So this is the second time for her today, but this morning she came down to get washed like regular to get all the manure off from the night so she's clean and ready to go into the show ring,” he adds.
And they take pride in taking care of their animals.
“I watched them this morning standing with buckets of water on the ground making sure cows have the opportunity to drink as much water as often as they need,” Heimann added.
She emphasizes, “Being out here in the heat we make sure that we do whatever it takes to make the animals stress free, well hydrated, as well as cool. That's what we do. So if it means buying another fan that's what we do we buy another fan.”
Friday’s FFA shows start at 9 a.m. The fair runs through Saturday at 10:00 p.m. For a full list of events and schedule, visit here.