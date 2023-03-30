Stephenson County Book Nook Half Price Sale supports the Voices of Stephenson County

FREEPORT — A local bookstore is doing their part to support the community. The Voices of Stephenson County Book Nook in Freeport began their Spring Half Price Sale this morning.
The sale is set to be held three times this year and will feature books, games, and other items available for discounted rates.
Voices of Stephenson County is the beneficiary of this sale.
"It represents Voices of Stevenson County, which is a not for profit organization that assists victims of sexual and domestic abuse. Everything that we take in today goes to that cause," manager of the Book Nook, Diane Leverton said.
Leverton also said their support of the organization has been ongoing.
"This started with the YWCA years and years ago where they just had sales and not a store and it always was connected with voices," Leverton said.
The Book Nook Half Price Sale will continue through April 8th.