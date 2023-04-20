Stephenson County Board votes to table their decision on sale of Walnut Acres

STEPHENSON COUNTY — Thursday night’s Stephenson County Board meeting was a chance for members to discuss the two most recent letters of intent submitted for sale of the county’s only public nursing home Walnuts Acres.
The board voted to table the decision to approve the letters of intent for 30 days as they gather more information about whether a referendum is needed to sell the nursing home.
Points were brought up to the board saying if the original building was built through a referendum, then the sale must go through a referendum.
Chairman of the Stephenson County Board Scott Helms, says “I want every resident out there to be able to stay and every employee to retain jobs, and the only way for that to occur is for a company that has the capital backing behind it and professional management and that's with Stephenson County no longer owning that facility.”
He says the Walnut Acres nursing home has come to a point where it can no longer support itself.
The county board has engaged a broker to list the nursing home for sale in which Thursday broker Halios presented two potential buyers.
On the other side, board member Casey Anthony thinks it should not be for sale as the county is still making up for debt for last year.
“We are at a disadvantage where we haven't been in the past, Walnut Acres has a purpose in this community. I've been advocating this and only one person has called telling me they want it to be a sale, every other person has been to keep it. That continues to be the case,” Anthony explains.
If the board were to approve and go forward to sign one of those letters of intent it would begin a 30 day process to move forward with potential buyers, not an actual contract for purchase.
However, the board voted to table the decision for 30 days as they gather more information about whether a referendum is needed to sell the nursing home.