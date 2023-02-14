Stephenson County Board seeks applications for youth diversion funding

STEPHENSON COUNTY — The Stephenson County Board Court Services Committee has grant funds available for local nonprofit organizations with programs that specifically target at-risk youths who are not currently in the legal system.
Currently in Stephenson County there are 34 juveniles on probation, and 19 involved in the Court System.
The goal of youth diversion funding is to have activities and programming in the community that provide alternatives for youth to keep them engaged in positive activities.
The funding for this grant comes from a $5 youth diversion fee that is paid by persons convicted of criminal or traffic cases. No tax dollars are used.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. on April 1, 2023.
Interested applicants are encouraged to obtain the funding application on the Stephenson County Board website https://stephensoncountyil.gov/.