Stephenson County Board seeks applications for youth diversion funding

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&