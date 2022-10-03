Stephenson County Board meets to determine the outcome of additional CNA funding.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Walnut Acres Certified Nursing Assistants say additional funding is needed to not only increase wages but overall patient care.
The Stephenson County board will be making a decision on whether or not to increase the pay of certified nurse assistants.
This comes after state legislation for about 70 thousand dollars in funding to go towards CNA’s.
CNAs at Walnut Acres Nursing home in Stephenson County who says the decision made by the board could determine whether or not they continues working at the facility.
"I would have to branch around for more options and I don't want to do that,” said Melissa Crosby.
Crosby continued to say that the funding will help them ensure the overall care of their patients.
"It's not about the pay really but competitors out here are taking our CNA's and so we have to branch out to other agencies which our people feel better with us and we think with this little raise that we are going to get that we can branch out for more people to stay home to take better care of our residents,” said Crosby.
Board member and walnut acres nursing home chair Casey Anthony says CNAs deserve every penny...
"House bill 246 was give nursing homes in the state of Illinois and opportunity to actually increase their wages with some reimbursement coming back to the county as a result so anywhere from a dollar an hour to 6.50 and hour based on their years of experience would be an increase that they would receive on top of what they are currently getting,” said Anthony.
However, county board member Garrett Miller says the county is not financially equipped to handle this change.
"It's our responsibility as a county board to be the adults in the room and go well if we raise the CNAs by 30 percent, we can expect the outcome the LPNs to want a similar raise and then we can expect the highway department union, and the sheriff's department union to come to,” said Miller.
Miller Continued to say,
"This is another state program that promises a lot but doesn't deliver immediately so we start paying them today and in 6 months we start reimbursing so we get to cover that seventy-thousand-dollar float in the meantime,” said Miller
The meeting to determine the outcome of that additional funding will take place tonight at 6:30 at the Stephenson County Courthouse.