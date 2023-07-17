Step Up program aims to strengthen relationships and end violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The City Of Rockford is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to re-launch the Step Up program to better family relationships and end violence.

Step Up is a 12-week program geared at restoring family relationships for kids between the ages of 13 to 17 years old. The classes will involve skill-building, problem-solving, and accountability training.

Boys and Girls Club Mentor Antonio Evans believes the program can also be a step towards ending violence among young people in Rockford.

"It is a skill-building program. It helps you build the skills to deal with conflict and turmoil within the home peacefully without being violent,” said Evans.

Jennifer Cacciapaglia is the executive director of the City of Rockford Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention.

Cacciapaglia trusts the Step Up Program can be one of many ways the community can begin to be proactive against violent activity.

"People don't wake up and one day decides to pick up a gun. There's a series of things and indicators that we can see as a community coming our way before that child is engaged in dangerous behaviors,” said Cacciapaglia.

17-year-old Kristina Puzin and 14-year-old Gianna Pina in the Rockford Yes Club wanted to voice their opinions on violence in the community.

Pina thinks the Step Up program is a good start adding that she wants to see more done to better the overall environment of her peers.

"I think it has to do with how you grow up. It has a lot to do with what you grow up around. If you grow up around people who are always angry or don't show as much affection to you, you’ll go to other things to give you that affection,” said Pina.

Puzin agrees with Pina adding forming better coping skills for people their age could also be a part of the solution.

"We can make an environment for kids where they know how to cope with the problems they are facing,” said Puzin.

According to Evans, the Step Up program plans to begin once four to five families are registered.

The classes will be at a Rockford Boys and Girls Club facility. The location will also be determined once more families have registered. Registration is open online or by calling 815-972-5973.

The Amanda Reed Memorial was also a part of making the re-launch of the Step Up program possible.