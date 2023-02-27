UAW provides Belvidere Stellantis' employees update concerning negotiations hours before plant shuts down

On Monday, February 27 at 10:59 a.m., the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1268 Union posted on their Facebook page:

"Brothers and Sisters

We were just notified, that after extensive negotiations, the UAW and Stellantis have come to an agreement regarding options for Belvidere Assembly Plant Employees.

The options are:

IPR. A retirement incentive of $50,000 for all employees who are retirement eligible (Excluding Powerhouse employees)

Grow In - Employees with less than two years until they are retirement-eligible will be offered a grow in.

Enhanced VTEP- Enhanced VTEP will be offered to all eligible employees.

At this time, we do not know effective dates or when the company will roll it our to the membership. We hope to have more specifics at the exit meetings on Wednesday."

The Stellantis Belvidere Assembly Plant will be "idled" on February 28.