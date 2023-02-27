Employment assistance available for those affected by Stellantis shutdown

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.Heavy rain that occurred earlier today may lead to river rises that
reach flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 2.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   2.30  2 pm 2/27   5.9  5.9  5.0  4.0

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        2.46  3 pm 2/27         0.96       6.00  12 pm 3/01


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Tuesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Employment assistance available for those affected by Stellantis shutdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Stellantis Belvidere Plant

The Workforce Connection is providing resources for those affected by layoffs as a result of the Stellantis Plant idling on February 28th.

According to Workforce Connection, 1,800 people will lose their jobs, either those who work directly for Stellantis or a supplier of Stellantis.  

"We’re trying to give them as much really targeted help as we can," Executive Director of Workforce Connection, Gina Caronna said. 

"We have been able to connect with multiple employers, who are specifically wanting the employees that are being affected by these layoffs and the skill sets that they have."

For all employees affected by the plant going idle, and are interested in going back to obtain a license, or further their education, they may be eligible for up to $13,000 in tuition assistance to support their goals, determined on a case by case basis. 

Frankie Carlson, an employee of Android Industries, a supplier of Stellantis, left her job of nine years for the last time on February 24th. 

"I've worked there nine years and its always, you're never certainly going to work, you could be laid off any minute and they don't give you much notice," Carlson said. 

Android Industries is one of several outlying companies that supply Stellantis, that are experiencing layoffs. 

"It has been great to have so much support, there's a lot of us that have lost our jobs and starting over, its pretty overwhelming," an 11- year employee of Oakley Industries, Randall Lamm said.

"To have these meetings and job fairs is a relief because you know the help is there, you will make it through, its just getting to that point."

The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1268 Union is providing direct resources to union members, having Rapid Response Workshops available to displaced employees. FCA/Stellantis union employees can attend a targeted workshop on Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.. Android Industries union employees, can attend their targeted workshop on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m.. Both rapid response workshops will be held at UAW Hall, 1100 W Chrysler Dr, Belvidere, IL 61008.

The Workforce Connection, has an action plan in place to provide funding and job assistance to those who are affected by these mass layoffs.

With different resource pages for each company that experiences this. Those affected can find resources online or by phone at (815) 847 - 7574. These companies are, FCA/StellantisAndroid Industries (Boone County), Magna Exteriors (Boone County), Cassens Transport Company (Boone County), Yanfeng International Automotive Technology (Boone County), Syncreon (Boone County), and Adient plc, (DeKalb County). 

For further assistance, a job fair will be held specifically for those affected by the Stellantis plant idling, regardless if they are a union member or not. It will be held on March 9th, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at UAW Hall, 1100 W Chrysler Dr, Belvidere, IL 61008. 

Tags

