Stellantis provides statement regarding Belvidere Assembly Plant shutdown

A Stellantis Corporate Communications spokesperson provides a statement Tuesday afternoon:
"We know the idling of the Belvidere Assembly Plant brings lots of uncertainty for our remaining employees and the entire community. Decisions like these are always difficult and never made lightly as we realize the impact they will have.
In an effort to reduce the anxiety associated with these necessary decisions, we have agreed to offer packages to our employees as a way of making this transition easier. These packages include:
- Incentive Program – Retirement (IPR) for all retirement eligible employees
- Pre-Retirement Leave (PRL) to bridge the gap for those employees who are within 24 months of being retirement eligible
- Voluntary Termination of Employment Program (VTEP) to provide an option to permanently separate from the Company
The election window for these offers will be from March 13-April 26, 2023.
During this time, we also will be canvassing employees who elect to stay with the company for relocation to the Detroit, Toledo or Kokomo labor markets.
There are no easy answers to ensuring that we are taking the actions necessary to protect the future of the company and affordability for our customers as we transition to an electrified future. As our efforts to identify opportunities to repurpose the facility continue, we have nothing further to share at this time."