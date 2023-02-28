Stellantis provides statement regarding Belvidere Assembly Plant shutdown

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Winnebago and Rock
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 3.9 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 5.6 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.6 feet on 07/13/1984.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Wed  Thu  Fri  Sat
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   3.89  2 pm 2/28   5.0  5.6  5.2  4.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        3.91  6 am 2/28         1.56       5.60  12 pm 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stellantis provides statement regarding Belvidere Assembly Plant shutdown

  • 0
STELLANTIS Belvidere Assembly Plant 8

An FCA US employee installs the lower trim bezel on a Jeep Cherokee using one of 82 new skillets at the Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant. Two all-new skillet conveyor lines run through general assembly, adjusting each skillet to the optimal height for the operator, resulting in improved quality and better ergonomics. Belvidere Assembly began production of the Jeep Cherokee on June 1, 2017, after it moved from the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex as part of the Company’s plan to increase manufacturing capacity of trucks and SUVs. (2017)

 Stellantis North America

A Stellantis Corporate Communications spokesperson provides a statement Tuesday afternoon:

"We know the idling of the Belvidere Assembly Plant brings lots of uncertainty for our remaining employees and the entire community. Decisions like these are always difficult and never made lightly as we realize the impact they will have.

In an effort to reduce the anxiety associated with these necessary decisions, we have agreed to offer packages to our employees as a way of making this transition easier. These packages include:

  • Incentive Program – Retirement (IPR) for all retirement eligible employees
  • Pre-Retirement Leave (PRL) to bridge the gap for those employees who are within 24 months of being retirement eligible
  • Voluntary Termination of Employment Program (VTEP) to provide an option to permanently separate from the Company

The election window for these offers will be from March 13-April 26, 2023.

During this time, we also will be canvassing employees who elect to stay with the company for relocation to the Detroit, Toledo or Kokomo labor markets.

There are no easy answers to ensuring that we are taking the actions necessary to protect the future of the company and affordability for our customers as we transition to an electrified future. As our efforts to identify opportunities to repurpose the facility continue, we have nothing further to share at this time."

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you