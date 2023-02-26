Stellantis Belvidere Assembly plant to go idle in two days

BELVIDERE — Stellantis' Belvidere Assembly Plant is scheduled to go idle this week, meaning production will be halted on Tuesday, laying off thousands of workers.
Those workers not only include those at the assembly plant, but those at other supplier companies.
Local United Auto Workers 1268 President Kevin Logan says the halt in production will have a ripple effect on the entire community.
"We want the community to understand what this facility means to this area," Logan says. "It's going to affect your local mom-and-pop shops, your school attendance. It's going to trickle down in the community."
Those being laid off do have the option to transfer to other locations. The closest location is a parts distribution center located in Naperville.
However, those who decided to decline the transfer will not be able to receive any company-paid benefits. About 300 of those union workers are within 2 years of retiring, according to Logan.
"Some of them don't want to retire once they hit their 30s, but they are put in a position now to where they may have to take a job offer just to get their 30 years in,” said Logan.
Logan continues to say,
"I've said for a long time that Cherokee has been been a hot commodity. For a long time, it's needed to be revamped and it sounds like the company is going to do that. Unfortunately, that's going to be done in Toluca, Mexico with the vehicle we used to build here at the facility: the Jeep Compass,” said Logan.
On Wednesday, there will be two meetings to discuss potential transfers and other options available for those employees being laid off.
The first will take place at 11 a.m. and the second meeting will be at 3 p.m. Both sessions will take place at the Tebala Center located at 7910 Newburg Rd. in Rockford.