Staying cool at the Stephenson County Fair

FREEPORT — The Stephenson County Fair kicks off Tuesday and will have a lot of fun from the grandstand events to the free activities all across the fairgrounds.

With hundreds of people attending and high temperatures this week the fair is adding a layer of protection for all fair goers. The fair will have have free water at their information booth and an air conditioned tent to stay cool. The tent coming from a partnership with the Freeport Fire Department to use the MABAS tent this week. The City of Freeport is also providing a drinking fountain and a dog watering station for those with service animals.

"It's incredibly important to make sure that everyone is hydrated that your electrolytes are well balanced," said Kate Boyer Exec. Manager of the Stephenson Co. Fair. "You have to make sure that you take care of yourself with this kind of heat."

The Stephenson Co. Fair has more vendors and activities compared to last year and the staff cannot wait to see everyone over the fair week.