'Stay home;' OSF HealthCare explains the stages the body goes through in extreme cold

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The expected sub-zero temperatures coming to the Stateline combined with harsh wind chills can put anyone in a critical scenario in just a matter of minutes. A local health system says there are steps you can take to avoid a trip to the emergency room.
No matter your age or health, the extreme cold can be downright dangerous.
"In the most severe conditions with our most fragile patients, it can happen in a matter of minutes," said OSF HealthCare Nurse Practitioner Vanessa Glendenning when talking about the timeframe of when frostbite and hypothermia can set in.
If you must be outdoors, watch out for damage to your skin and central organs.
"A frostbite can initially start off as superfical damage to the skin's tissue so that can be maybe experiencing some redness to the skin, some numbness, tingling," said Glendenning. "It can progress and get deeper in the skin and that's when it becomes a problem. It can cause death of the tissue, damage to your bones, tendons, ligaments, everything that is below the skin's surface."
Glendenning says she recently had experience with two patients who came to the hospital to get help from long exposure to the cold. One was a mild case where the patient could continue treatment at home while the other was more severe.
"A younger person in their 20s with really no underlying issues who had prolonged exposure to alcohol use outside had gotten pretty severe frostbite on the feet," said Glendenning. "Couldn't feel it and continued to walk on the feet and had actually end up loosing some toes."
Your best bet to protect yourself from severe impacts is to stay inside, according to Glendenning.
"If you must go out... keep your skin as covered as possible. If you are driving, I highly recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car: blankets, a fully charged cell phone, food, water," advised Glendenning.
Glendenning says the body first starts to shiver and the skin turns red when encountering below zero conditions. Potential numbness and tingling can also occur.
"If you have diabetes or any other underlying medical conditions, you might not notice that you are starting to feel more tired or starting to get a little confused," mentioned Glendenning. "But essentially as you get colder the body slows down. The biggest concern there is if your core gets cold. It can cause really dangerous arrhythmias or abnormal heart beats . It can cause cardiac arrest or respiratory distress where you could stop breathing."
Glendenning says to pay attention to your body. If your skin changes drastically in color or starts to feel waxy or firm in texture, don't wait to seek medical attention.
Health experts say hypothermia is when the body's temperature drops below 95 degrees. Glendenning says some warning signs to hypothermia include: confusion, loss of coordination, memory loss, drowsiness and more. Hyperthermia needs to be treated right away in any case.